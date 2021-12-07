Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Cuellar, 69, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
Kathy was born June 10, 1952, in Yakima to Marian and Grace (Scott) Bussoli. She grew up in Cle Elum, Wash., where she graduated from high school in 1970. Kathy attended business school in Yakima, where she met David Cuellar. Kathy and Dave were married May 26, 1973, in Cle Elum and made their home in Yakima until moving to Phoenix. They returned to Washington state spending time in the Tri-Cities until moving to Pullman where they have made their home together. Kathy went to work at Washington State University in the receiving and delivery department, and retired as manager a few years ago.
Kathy loved the mountains, spending time on the coast and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed camping and traveling, especially trips she and Dave took together. Their trips to Long Beach, Wash., were very special, and walking on the beach. Another hobby Kathy had was Dutch oven cooking. She is survived by her husband, Dave, at the Pullman home; her son, Douglas (Megan) Cuellar, of Palouse; sister Patty Andrews, and her two granddaughters, Ella and Madi Cuellar. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Kimball Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.