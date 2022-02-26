Written by Mary’s grandson:
Mary Bowman was a great woman. Despite her complicated story and inner thoughts, she was a loving and understanding person. Mary had been a forester, a mother to three and a great companion. She was a grandmother to not only four grandchildren, but all of their friends and anyone fortunate enough to cross her path.
Born Oct. 30, 1941, in Jackson Hole, Wyo., she bootstrapped her education by skipping grades and taking self-guided courses at Lewis-Clark State College. Mary started her career in the Park Service and ultimately retired from the Forest Service. In her time protecting the trees, she handled Smokey Bear and kept the gears turning in the forest service.
She embodied peace, love and preservation. Mary always advocated these values to her children, grandchildren and anyone in her reach. She constantly strived to relate to and understand others.
On Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Mary parted ways with the physical, and no longer suffers any mortal affliction. She will always be missed and she will always be remembered.
Come celebrate the life and memory of Mary with us at 6 p.m. Monday at The Crossing.