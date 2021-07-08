Mary Louise Ledeman (Berry) Cadle, 76, lifelong Pullman area resident, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at home on her family farm surrounded by family.
Mary Lou was born July 27, 1944, in Colfax, to Harry and Florence (Johnson) Ledeman. In 1945 they moved down to the farm outside of Pullman where she grew up and where she continued to live throughout her life. Mary Lou spent her childhood helping her father, Harry, run the farm. In 1962, Mary Lou graduated from Pullman High School. After graduation she went to airline school for three months, and then came back to Pullman where she met and married James H. Berry. The two were married for 10 years and had two daughters, Debbie and Jodi. They later divorced.
Mary Lou held various careers throughout her life, but her favorite was as a house mother at Washington State University for the sororities of Alpha Gamma Delta and Chi Omega Beta. Mary Lou married Charles Cadle in 2002. She eventually retired back to her childhood farm and enjoyed gardening, traveling and time spent with the various clubs she was a part of. Spending time with her family was important to her. She devoted much of her time to Beta Sigma Phi, Junior Miss, Daughters of the Nile, P.E.O. and Eastern Star, where she was surrounded by all of her dearest friends.
Mary Lou is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Yates (Michael) of Colfax, and Jodi Wernecke (Brian) of Palouse; five grandchildren, Olivia Yates O’Donnel (Joshua O’Donnel), Katie Cameron (Thomas Cameron), Mackenzie Yates, TJ Dill (Nikayla Dill) and Bryant Wernecke. Mary Lou also is survived by her great-grandchildren, who loved and adored her, Hudson, Frankie, Emmy, Roosevelt, Brant and Kendyll.
Family will greet friends at a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kimball Funeral Home. A memorial celebration will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Foundry Kitchen and Cocktails in Pullman. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the P.E.O. Foundation for scholarships or to the Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.