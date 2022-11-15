Mathilda “Tillie” Marie Cochrane, 84, passed on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ladow Court assisted living at Garfield. Tillie was born Sept. 8, 1938, to Ingolf and Marie Storvik Jacobson in Fairview, Mont. Mathilda’s father emigrated from Gimsøy, Lofoten Islands, Norway when he was 18 years old. After serving in the U.S. Army, he opened a general merchandise store and post office nearby Nohly, Mont. When Mathilda was 9 years old, the family moved to a farm about 4 miles east of Nohly. She attended elementary school at Nohly and graduated from Fairview High School in May of 1956.
About a year after graduating, she moved to Dekalb, Ill., to be a daytime nanny for her brother Anton and wife Virginia’s six children. While in Dekalb, she was also employed at the General Electric factory, where she assembled electric motors. When that job ended, she moved back to Nohly. Shortly after returning, she took care of a family with four children in nearby Sidney, Mont.
In 1959, Mathilda met her husband, Duane, on a Greyhound bus in Montana. They shared a seat and light conversation. They figured they would never meet again but exchanged contact information. At this time, Mathilda was employed at a bank in Fairview. She had a good friend who worked at a bank in Spokane who thought Mathilda might enjoy a change of scenery. Mathilda let Duane know that she was going to be in Spokane. Duane assured her that he knew where Spokane was located. The two courted while Mathilda was employed as a teller at the north division branch of Old National Bank in downtown Spokane. They were married Sept. 1, 1962, in Fairview, at Zion Lutheran Church, where Tillie had been a regular parishioner. Early in their marriage, Duane worked road construction. His job took them to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
While working in The Dalles, Ore., the couple welcomed their daughter, Brenda Marie. The following year, while in Klamath Falls, Ore., their son, Kevin Duane, joined the family. The small family of four made Potlatch their permanent home in 1966.
Mathilda cleaned the homes of many local residents, as well as many businesses including Virginia’s Beauty Shop, Dr. Biggerstaff’s office, the laundromat and the depot, and was a cleaning substitute at the post office. She then took a job at Latah Care Center until she became employed at Washington State University. She worked there until her stroke in December of 2000. Mathilda held the position of treasurer for the Grace Lutheran Church then later the Presbyterian Church for 36 years. A few years after her stroke, she became an assistant Girl Scout leader alongside Lori Wallen. As most people who are familiar with Tillie, she never knew a stranger.
Brenda used to joke with her mom, that she didn’t even know them, and she would just start talking to them. Mathilda enjoyed giving and receiving hugs.
Mathilda is survived by her son, Kevin (Sandy), and grandson Blair, all of Potlatch. Additional survivors include her sister, Sonja, of Miles City, Mont., her brother, Rudy (Esther), of Arvada, Colo., as well as sister-in-law Marge Jacobson, of Helena, Mont. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to friends Rusty Poesy, Mike and Ann Swanson, and Sharon Rauch for being good companions.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Potlatch Community Grace Church with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
Memorials may be sent to Community Church as well as the Potlatch Fire and Ambulance or Senior Meal Site.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.