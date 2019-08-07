Our beloved ray of light, Matisen Rae Huntley left this world unexpectedly, at 18, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Matie’s smile could light up even the darkest corners of the room, and her infectious belly laugh could always bring a smile. She loved so many things, but was happiest surrounded by her family and friends, as many puppies as she could find and an endless supply of oatmeal raisin cookies!
While Matie had so many opportunities in her life to be angry or sad; she chose joy and happiness at every turn. Matie always had a smile on her face. Her innocent compassion for all was truly breathtaking and inspiring. No one was a stranger, and everyone deserved a hug. Matisen loved so many and was loved by so many more.
Matie’s love and light will forever shine for all that were blessed to cross her path. And in her memory, we ask that when you think of our sweet angel … Choose joy. Choose happy. Choose to smile for all to share.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott followed by a reception at the Endicott School. The burial will be private to the family at the Endicott Cemetery. The family suggests memorial gifts in Matie’s memory be to the Moscow High School Buddy Club, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow, ID 83843. Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.