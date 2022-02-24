Matthew Avery Cole, 39, of Moscow, diverted from our lives Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. His struggle with diabetes is now behind him and he rests at peace as he is reunited with the love of his life and soul mate, Kelley. Their legacy lives on through their beautiful daughter, Faith, a brilliant light to all. His greatest passions were being her daddy and adventuring in the great outdoors. He was a man of few words, of principle and quick wit with an immense heart. His fiercely free spirit will be sorely missed by all of us whose lives he’s touched; this host of loving family and friends.
May the blessing of light be on you — light without and light within.
May the blessed sunlight shine on you like a great peat fire, so that stranger and friend may come and warm himself at it.
May light shine out of the two eyes of you, like a candle set in the window of a house, bidding the wanderer come in out of the storm.
May the blessing of the rain be on you, may it beat upon your Spirit and wash it fair and clean, to leave there a shining pool where the blue of Heaven shines — sometimes a Star.
And may the blessing of the Earth be on you, soft under your feet as you pass along the roads, soft under you as you lie on it, tired at the end of day; and may it rest easy over you when, at last, you lie out under it.
May it rest so lightly over you that your Soul may be out from under it quickly; up and off and on its way to God. Now may the Lord bless you, and bless you kindly, Matthew.