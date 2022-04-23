Maureen G. McChesney, 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away with her family by her side Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Maureen was an avid crafter; from sewing and scrapbooking, to gardening and baking, and was a devoted dog mom to her yorkies. She was an admirer of life’s simple pleasures and had a way of making these moments come alive. Most of her career was dedicated to early childhood education, where she enriched the lives of many children and families.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Yvonne and Bernie; her parents, Gaylord and Josephine; and stepfather, Wilmer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Larry; children Michael and Michele (Marc); grandchildren, Larry (Alana) and Ayanna (Zane); great-grandchild Damon; as well as friends and numerous families in the community.
No public services are planned, and arrangements have been entrusted to Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman. The family suggests that donations can be made in her name to the Whitman County Humane Society of Pullman. Condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.