Maxine Gregory, formerly of Spokane Valley, passed away Sept. 25, 2019. She was 97 years, or just over 35,536 days old.
Maxine was born Maxine Lorraine Crea June 9, 1922, to Thomas and Lucille Crea (nee Hansen) on a farm near Grangeville, where she was raised with her brother, Dale. She met and married North Carolina native Elwood Gregory in 1946. They spent the next 12 years living in several Washington and Idaho towns to accommodate his work as a contractor.
In 1958, the family moved to Pullman, where she raised her sons and worked as head cashier at the Student Book Corporation. Maxine was also active in Whitman County Lady Shrine until retiring in 1978 to the Spokane Valley.
In her retirement, she was active in Eastern Star and Rebekahs while caring for her aging parents, as well as her children and grandchildren. For the past five years, she has been a resident of King County Washington, residing with her son, Larry.
She is proceeded in her death by her husband of 50 years, Elwood, son Randy and son-in-law Robert. She is survived by daughter Geta Fields of Republic, Wash. and son Larry Gregory (Mary Jo) of Snoqualmie, Wash.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriners Spokane Children hospital.