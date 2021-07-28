Melinda “Mindy” (Markin) Delhomme

After struggling with posterior cortical atrophy, Mindy Delhomme passed away peacefully in her home Friday, July 2, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing. This condition took Mindy away from her family quickly and too early, at the age of 58.
Mindy was born in Pullman, Jan. 23, 1963, to Rom and Marcia “Mitzi” Markin. She grew up in Pullman and graduated from Washington State University with degrees in nursing and English. She worked for 30 years as a neonatal intensive care nurse, finishing her career at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Mindy’s warm and nurturing soul touched the hearts of both her patients and her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and friend, best known for her wit, intelligence and sharp sense of humor. She had a creative spirit; she was an avid knitter and sewer, a skilled painter and artist, and had exceptional talent for homemade comforts. She was incredibly athletic, enjoying both water and snow skiing, snowshoeing, horseback riding, cycling and karate. She was a runner, despite her dislike for that particular activity. However, she enjoyed participating in the Dirty Dash, Bloomsday and she also ran the Coeur d’Alene half-marathon. Mindy practiced martial arts for many years, obtaining her third degree black belt in Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate, enjoyed singing in church choirs and participating in the Ferris High School parents’ musical, “Ham on Regal.”
Mindy is survived by her husband of 22 years, John; daughters Bryony (and son-in-law Walter), Hanna and Chloe; parents Rom and Mitzi; brothers Jeff (and sister-in-law Debbie) and Jay; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. She was a deeply loving person and had an unbridled passion for life. She will be fiercely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hamblen Presbyterian Church in Spokane.