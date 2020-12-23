Melody Kay Johnson-Lynch, 63, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Holy Family Medical Center in Spokane.
Melody was born July 9, 1957, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Lorence and Margaret (Aita) Johnson. She grew up in California until the family moved to Moscow, where she completed school and graduated from Moscow High. Melody raised her three children in Pullman, where they made their home until 2010 when the family moved to Clarkston. Melody held her family close at heart and always was there for them in all circumstances.
Throughout her life, Melody devoted her life and time to helping others. She was a member of the Clarkston First Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school, served as a deacon, elder and worked with the church’s Red Door Kitchen ministry. Melody was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed crafting and loved to bake, especially her special Christmas fudge, which will be missed by all.
Melody is survived by her children, Tina (Jarred) Roy, of Kooskia, Michael Syms, of Arizona, and David Orlandi, of Clarkston; her sisters, Jean (Roy) Nunn, of Clarkston, Tammy McCafferty and Terri Osburn; her brother, Lorence Johnson Jr.; and her grandchildren, Gaberiel, Sarah, Conner, Casey, Braden, Brandi, Taylor and Hailie. She was loved by all her nieces and nephews. Melody was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Aurora Rose.
A memorial service will be held for family at the Clarkston First Christian Church, with a celebration of life to be planned when it is safe to gather. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.