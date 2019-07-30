Melvin C. Taggart, 87, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston.
Melvin was born June 27, 1931, at Potlatch to Joseph and Gertrude (Paroz) Taggart. He attended school at Palouse, graduating from Palouse High School in 1949. Melvin attended the University of Idaho for two years, studying mechanical engineering.
He joined the United States Army on Feb. 9, 1954, and served in Korea. He was discharged Dec. 15, 1955.
After his service in the Army, Mel returned to the University of Idaho and graduated with a master’s degree in engineering.
Mel made his home at Potlatch, where he operated Taggart Engineering and surveying until he retired because of health reasons. He moved to Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston in 2017.
Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and snow skiing in his younger years. Melvin was never married.
Survivors include one half brother, Jack Taggart, of China Lake, Calif., and one nephew, Charles Taggart Jr., of Potlatch.
He was preceded in death by two half brothers, Mick and Charles Taggart.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Potlatch Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Fire Dept., P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID, or Kindred Hospice, or charity of donor’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse has been entrusted with caring for Melvin's family.