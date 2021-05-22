Melvin Earl Miller Jr.

Mel Earl Miller Jr. was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Hutchinison, Kan., to Melvin and Georgia Miller and passed Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Mel was the second of five children, and joined Melva to become older brother of Lori, Theresa and Ron. The family lived in Southern California until moving to northern Idaho. In his high school years, Mel played basketball at Coeur d’Alene High School and then later at North Idaho College. Mel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1974 and served until 1976 and was honorably discharged.
After he was discharged, he married and had three beautiful children: Eric, Kevin and Elizabeth. The family moved to Arizona for a short time before coming to Moscow. In 1987, Mel met the love of his life, Carmen Childers, and became bonus dad to her three daughters: April, Lacey and Michelle. They enjoyed camping anywhere, but mostly in Priest Lake, Elk River and Coeur d’Alene. Sitting in the backyard in the dog’s kiddie pool was also an option on a hot summer night to drink a cold beer. An avid sports fan, Mel could often be found at the Corner Club rooting on his Vikings, Mariners, Jayhawks, Lakers and Lightening while displaying his sharp wit and dry sense of humor. With a seldom-rivaled knowledge of sports, Mel won several fantasy football championships and well as NCAA Tournament brackets. For some reason also, NASCAR. Not sure if he realized they just kept taking left turns.
He worked in construction, concrete and roofing for most of his life as well as free-lance smart ass. He was a grandfather and old curmudgeon to a million grandkids and a dog, as well as a ton of other bonus kids he and Carmen acquired, especially Jessie Sliger and Tamara Adkins.
He left behind Carmen Miller; children Kevin Miller (Erica), Elizabeth Tyson, April Ihm (Aaron), Lacey Ihm (Allen) and Michelle Ihm; grandchildren Ava, Addison, Jude, Norah, Bailey, Zanyne, Eric, Leila, Makaiela, Aurora and Levi; and his favorite granddog, Willie; siblings Melva (Dan), Lori (Dan), Theresa (Bill) and Ron (Pam); many nieces and nephews; and his many, many, many friends. Raise a Rainier up to celebrate his life like he would want us to. Hell, sit in a kiddie pool and drink a beer in his memory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Sr., mother Georgia, son Eric, and his other girls, Maggie and Holly, the best dogs ever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of the Palouse, or to the Wounded Warrior Project. Services will be held at a later date.