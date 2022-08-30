Melvina ‘Pinky’ Lee Tuttle

Nov. 2, 1938 — Aug. 27, 2022
Pinky Tuttle, 83, was called home Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Colfax, surrounded by her granddaughters, Kelsey and Ellie. She was listening to worship music and being read her favorite devotional, “Jesus Calling,” when she left her earthly body for her permanent home.
Pinky was born in Pullman on Nov. 2, 1938, to Orbie and Sallie Mael. Pinky was a notorious middle child and made sure everyone knew that. She had two sisters, Claudia and Eileen. Pinky got her name from her daddy; she would get so pink in the face when she would get upset, that Pinky became a name that just “stuck.” She enjoyed riding horses on the family farm, playing sports, and running through the wheat fields. Pinky graduated from Pullman High School in 1956. After high school, Pinky traveled to Mount Vernon, Wash., to attend Skagit Valley Community College. While she never earned a formal degree, she had always wanted to be a P.E. teacher.
Pinky would describe herself as a “slow starter.” She was brought to church when she was 18 and committed her life to Christ, but later walked away. After attending college off-and-on, she was blessed with two children: Jim Nails of Pullman and Brenda Merry of Colfax. She later added two more boys to the crew, David (Lori) Nails of Colfax, and Chris (Diane) Tuttle of Woodstock, Ga. Pinky knew that through many trials, tribulations, and four kids in tow, that it was time to re-commit her life to Jesus Christ. She re-committed her life in October of 1974 as a member of the Nazarene church and has been a faithful follower of Jesus ever since. It was important to her to give her kids a foundation laid in eternal life. As a single mother, Pinky worked at the IT help desk at Washington State University for 24 years before retiring. While she was still taking care of her kids, she devoted her life to being a great mom, which included working at WSU during the week and waiting tables at Pete’s on the weekend. She worked tirelessly to help support and care for her greatest accomplishments in life, her children.
Pinky was happiest when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taxiing many college students in Pullman and driving individuals around who needed extra help. She always greeted them with a smile and a reminder that, “Jesus loves you and so do I.” She was the (unwilling) participant in many funny videos that her grandkids took of her constantly. She was always the life of the party. Pinky faithfully attended prayer meeting every Wednesday night and enjoyed Sunday school and church on Sundays. She could be found at the kitchen table in the mornings eating doughnuts and in her computer room at night playing solitaire with a Diet Coke in hand. One of her favorite places was in her chair, watching the Gonzaga Bulldogs or WSU Cougars, and considered herself the “neighborhood watch.”
Pinky was selfless in the way she gave to others and loved others she came in to contact with. She was unequivocally and authentically a follower of Jesus and she lived that until her very last breath. She cared a great deal for those around her, family or strangers. Nothing would make her happier than to know that others carried on that legacy.
Pinky was greeted in heaven by her parents, Sallie and Orbie Mael, and her sister Eileen Goudy. While her family is rejoicing she is finally with Jesus, where she frequently shared she was so excited to be; she leaves behind many family members, until they can join her again someday. She is survived by her sister, Claudia Kallenberger of Yakima, four children, Jim Nails, Brenda Merry, David (Lori) Nails, and Chris (Diane) Tuttle, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Colfax Church of the Nazarene. Pinky would leave you with this reminder, “Love Jesus with all your heart so we can all rejoice in heaven together someday.” Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.