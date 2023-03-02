Michael D. Miller

Michael Miller was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Aug. 1, 1954, the second son of Daniel and Isabel Miller, and was pronounced dead Aug. 9, 2018.
As an Army son, he lived around the U.S. and the world, including New Jersey; Virginia; Stuttgart, Germany; Camp Zama, Japan; Hawaii; and Lewiston and Moscow.
Michael attended high school in Camp Zama, then graduated from Kapaa High School in Kauai, Hawaii, in 1972. He was especially fond of his friends at Camp Zama High School.
He attended the University of Idaho for a short while, where he lived in White Pine Hall — the university’s first coed dormitory.
Later he worked in the hardware department at Tri-State Outfitters, then moved to Lewiston to study electronics at Lewis-Clark State College. Electronics was a lifetime love, and he earned top marks at LCSC — a change from all his earlier academic efforts, despite his high intelligence and membership in Mensa. Michael graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in electronics, then surprised even himself by obtaining a class-1 FCC license when he took the tests aiming for only the class-3 credential.
He took a job at Pullman Radio and TV and eventually became the sole proprietor of the shop as Mike’s TV Video Repair. Later, he abandoned the unpredictability of owning a small business and took a job in telecommunications at KWSU, working on the WHETS program and other systems.
After retiring from KWSU, he spent his days enjoying his cats, computers and electronics projects.
He especially loved science fiction and genealogy, and his friends and family loved his brilliant and sardonic sense of humor, his intellectual discussions, and his shy and gentle personality. He struggled with his weight throughout his life, and would have enjoyed the irony of being found dead of an apparent heart attack with his refrigerator blocking his kitchen door.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and his elder brother, David, and is survived by his younger brother, Robert.