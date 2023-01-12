Michael David Roberts, 66, unexpectedly passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, from a heart attack. Mike was born Aug. 17, 1956, to David and Donna Roberts in Aurora, Colo.
Mike and his family lived in military bases all over the country during his father’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps, but always returned to their home base — their grandparents’ home in Wisconsin. In 1972, the family settled in Sandpoint. Mike graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1975 and then attended the University of Idaho. He remained in Moscow for more than 31 years.
In 1984, he married Valerie, and they soon welcomed their son, David, in 1985. The couple’s time with David was limited to just 13 days because of a congenital heart defect. Mike and Valerie were then blessed with three daughters — Donna in 1986, Jill in 1987 and Jennifer in 1990, who completed their family.
Mike owned and operated an imprinted sportswear business, and then drove a school bus for the Moscow School District for 13 years. In 2019, Mike and Valerie retired and moved to Ephrata, Wash., to be closer to family. Mike returned to bus driving, and was currently employed by the Quincy School District.
Mike was a devoted family man and was incredibly supportive of the many activities his daughters, wife and grandchildren participated in. Mike was also an avid sports fan who loved the Idaho Vandals, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, and the Seattle Mariners. He was also a proud, lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. In November, he fulfilled his dream by attending a game at Lambeau Field.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Donna, and his son, David. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Valerie; father David Roberts; sisters Pam Taylor and Robin Cloyd; daughters Donna Nelson (Randi), Jill Roa (Richard), and Jennifer Porter (Evan); grandchildren Mackenzie and Kaden Nelson, Mariona Roa and Owen Porter; and nephew Jimmie Taylor and family Jayme, Landon and Luke.
A casual memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Church of Ephrata, 54 K St. SE, Ephrata, followed by a reception.
You may send condolences to nicolesfuneralhome.com.