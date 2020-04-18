Michael David Spaulding, 65, was surrounded by loved ones in his home when he passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was born Oct. 15, 1955, to David R. Spaulding and Wilma J. Nesheim in Billings, Mont.
Mike Spaulding enjoyed exploring Idaho and Montana on his motorcycle. Mike was a caring father who will be deeply missed by many.
Mike is survived by his children, David Spaulding and Bri Austin; and five grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will be at 1 p.m. May 2 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Deary.