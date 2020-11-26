Michael Dean Burnett, of Moscow, died Monday morning, Nov. 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. He was 54.
Mike was born April 10, 1966, in Moscow to Larry and Sally Goodson Burnett. Mike grew up and went to school in Genesee, graduating from high school there. He attended North Idaho College studying child development. He lived in Lewiston for a time working for Opportunities Unlimited teaching independent living skills. Then after returning to Moscow Mike continued teaching independent living skills to the visually impaired. Later he also worked at the Palouse Mall as a custodian, and had lived at Good Samaritan for the past year.
Mike enjoyed fishing and spending time with his nieces and nephews and was a member of the Moscow Eagles Lodge.
Mike is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sally and Ray Revord in Moscow; his father, Larry Burnett in Washington; and brothers, John (Debbie) Burnett in Potlatch and Douglas (Mikelle) Revord in Moscow. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Burnett in 2013.
At his request, no formal service will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Moscow Eagles Lodge.
Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.