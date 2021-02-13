Michael Dean Smith was born Oct. 20, 1958, to Bovil Sr. and Pauline Smith in Whitwell, Tenn. He grew up in the beauty of the hills in his native state. He moved to the Bovill area at the age of 14 and found his mountain home.
He was loved by all who knew him and had a heart of gold. Mike was a rough-and-tumble country boy who played hard and worked harder. His fascination with nature lead him to a widespread knowledge of the local land and all its qualities.
Mike graduated from Deary High School in 1977. He married Vicki Annette Loe in September 1980. They had four children, Suesanne, Michelle, Patrick and Steffon. Mike taught his children his love and respect of the wilderness. In 2005, Mike met and married the love of his life, Wanda Marie Lysiak.
Mike was a loyal friend and a blessing to all who loved him. Humor and music went with him everywhere. Mike’s widespread compassion and cheer could bring anyone a smile. He found a new meaning in life with the friends of Bill W. He helped many people with his newfound gift and carried it with him for the rest of his life.
Mike joined God on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Mike’s love and passion for the outdoors will be passed on for generations to come.
He is survived by his sister, Vickie; brothers Butch and Justin; his four children; and four grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred and Heath; as well as his parents. There will be a potluck service in his honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Bovill Community Center. All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Condolences and memorial donations can be sent to 265 SW Shirley St., Pullman, WA 99163.