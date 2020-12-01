Michael Edward Moats, of Troy, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
He was 66.
Michael was born Jan. 27, 1954, in Salmon, Idaho, in the family of Doris Rid and Lorry Moats. He graduated from Salmon High School. Michael received his first B.A. degree in Spanish literature with a diploma from California State University in Berkeley. He received his second B.S. degree in geography/GIS, M.A. degree in teaching English as a second language, and an educational specialist from the University of Idaho.
Michael also had a few professional certificates as a driving educator, a paramedic and a rifle instructor. He was a member of the USA Rifle Association and the Elks Club in Salmon.
All of his adult life, Michael was a member of the Lutheran Church, and the last 20 years of Troy Lutheran Church, which he loved very much.
In the course of his life, Michael held a few jobs to support his family well. Actually, his career began when he was 5 years old by helping his father in a family business at the gas and car service station and earning his first money.
As an adult, he worked as a landscaper, served at the Salmon Bureau of Land Management, in the Forest Service, and the Beartrack Gold Production Co. in Salmon. He was a hard worker and received awards of excellence for the execution of his duties. After moving to the Moscow area, Michael worked as a teacher in schools located in Moscow, Potlatch and Troy. Many students knew and loved him.
Michael was married twice. After his first marriage with Pamela, he had three children, Sabine, Michela and Gabriel. A couple of years after the divorce, Michael met Galina. They got married March 19 at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, and then at the Troy Lutheran Church on March 23, 2001. The family resided in Troy since then. Michael was a great father and husband. Their house is full of his love and care.
Michael was very talented, wide and well educated, an erudite individual and perfect handyman. He painted and drew beautiful pictures, wrote beautiful and special poetry, passionately loved hunting and fishing and told a lot of his very interesting hunting stories.
Michael’s survivors are his two children, Michela and Gabriel; his wife, Galina; and the loved granddaughter Adele; four other grandchildren; sisters Lory and Cristal; and his brother, Jeff.
The memorial service will be held at noon, Dec. 1, at the Troy City Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Galina Dimitrieva Moats account at Latah Federal Credit Union in Moscow, or sent to 115 W. B St., Troy, ID 83871.
