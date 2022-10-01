Michael Edwin Landers, 64, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his Pullman home.
Michael was born March 17, 1958, in Seattle, to Keith and Sally (Snyder) Landers. He grew up in McMinnville, Ore., southern Idaho and Alaska, where he graduated from high school. During high school, Michael played in the school band and developed a love for music. Following high school, Michael came to Pullman and continued his studies at Washington State University. It was there that he met Linda Alura and they married in 1995. They decided to stay and make Pullman their home.
Michael worked for a time at the University of Idaho in the school libraries and later began his position as librarian technician at WSU. He had completed 20 years at the time of his death. Michael enjoyed time spent with family and friends and he enjoyed taking pictures. He loved the outdoors, especially hiking and river rafting, and he also had a love for writing and making music.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, at their Pullman home; two sons, Steven and John Landers; and his brothers, David and Steve Landers.
The memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.