“There was nowhere to go but everywhere, so just keep on rolling under the stars.” — Jack Kerouac
God bless Michael James Stivers, aged 67, who passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Forks, Wash. Born in Sioux Falls, S.D., on May 26, 1952, Mike was raised in a large Catholic family which nurtured a love of sports, music and humor. Mike relished and shone in all. (Whether he relished church and South Dakota weather, God only knows.)
In 1969, the Stivers family beat the retreat to Moscow where Mike completed high school. After graduation in 1970, Mike enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1972 and served as a reservist until 1976. For his combined service to the nation, Mike earned the National Defense Service Medal.
Following military duty, Mike spent most of his life on the move, working in food and hospitality services in resorts and National Parks throughout the country. This included stints in the magnificent Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Olympic and Stehekin National Parks. While Mike earned few riches from his hard work and nomadic existence, this on the road again way of life seemed to suit his restless spirit. Unquestionably, the beautiful surrounds of nature and opportunity to hike, fish, read and meet interesting and colorful people fed his soul.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley Stivers. He is survived by his nine siblings (Pam, Debbie, Doug, Kim, Dan, Jenny, Julie, Patrick, Carrie) and their families; his son, Ryan Lesmeister, daughter-in-law, Sakena Lesmeister, and their daughters, Sadie and Lydia. Together, this family joins in a prayer of farewell to Mike. You were a brother — our brother — and we loved you.
Per his wishes, services for Mike will be private. Fittingly, his final resting place will be in the Grand Tetons. Mike’s family expresses deepest gratitude to the staff of Sarge’s Place, a transition home for veterans, for the vital housing and other support provided to Mike when he came to need it most. We especially recognize case manager, Jennifer Pelican, for her excellent care (and sense of humor — a quality which Mike appreciated in life above all) and Dan and Peggy Stivers for their consistent and loving devotion to Mike during his long and trying illness. Thank you all.