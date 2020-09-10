Michael Lee Kendall, of Moscow, born Sept. 7, 1955, in Tipton, Ind., passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after an extended illness. He was the son of Bill and Dee Kendall, brother to Kent and Larry, and uncle to many loving nieces and nephews, all of Tipton.
Mike graduated from Tipton High School in 1973 and earned a BS in biology from Washington State University in 1980. He was a board member of the Moscow Food Co-op from 1983 to 1985. From 1997 to 2009, he worked for Hamilton County (Ind.) Buildings and Grounds, first as a maintenance techni-cian and then for seven years as assistant superintendent. His responsibilities in-cluded supervising staff in maintenance operations in many County facilities; developing and managing capital improvement projects; training staff; and helping prepare an annual budget of more than $4 million.
He had family, friends and a good job in Indiana, but he yearned for the Northwest, and in 2010, an animal rescue operation in Pendleton, Ore., brought him back. As the jack-of-all-trades, he did building and grounds maintenance, organic gardening and meal preparation. He developed a close friendship with a chimp named Buck.
In 2012, he went to work for the Moscow Food Co-op in the produce department and was manger for several years. He took the department in a new direction by focusing on local produce. He developed strong connections with growers, large and small, and always gladly took the time to talk about their endeavors. In Aug. 2019, he started working for Spence Hardware.
While Mike had many friends, nature seemed his best friend. He had a great love for the out of doors and all things wild. He loved fishing, hiking, biking and stargazing. He was also a connoisseur of fine tequila, a fan of PBS documentaries and loved American music.
Mike’s sharp wit, quick sense of humor, playful smile, and loving, generous spirit will be missed by his family and friends. Though his physical presence has passed, his life will continue to be celebrated. When we hear an owl hoot or see a fish jump or feel a comforting breeze or the sun on our faces, we can feel Mike still with us. Memorial will be held at a later date.