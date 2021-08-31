Michael Leroy Kane was born Feb. 1, 1954, the second in a family of 16 children from the union of Bernice Wright Kane and Henry Kane, in Barstow, Calif.
Michael received his primary education in California and subsequently graduated from Bosco Tech with an associate arts degree and Whitworth University with his Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational management. He worked as a detailing draftsman for most of his work career as well as a construction contractor.
Early in life, Michael accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, never realizing that later in life, his spiritual relationship with God would set him on an extraordinary journey, toward guiding the trajectory of lost and bewildered individuals, through endless chats and mentoring opportunities, in their time of need and redirecting them to realize a better life. In helping others, Michael found comfort in the closeness and understanding he gained from his Creator.
As he continued his journey, he met the love of his life, Brenda Falls Kane, and they married in August 1975. To that union, they became proud and devoted parents to Candace and Jeremy while living in Norwalk, Calif., and later moved to Spokane where they added three additional daughters, Drina, Xavia and Margaret.
Michael was always active in church. He was a Local Elder for Bethel AME Church in Spokane; Pastor of Emmanuel Christian Life Center; and ended his spiritual career as an Elder for Real Life Church in Pullman, as they relocated to Colorado Springs, Colo., to take care of his elderly mother.
In 2002, Michael was beset with multiple myeloma cancer, but that did not stop him from doing the Lord’s work. God gave Michael an extra 19 years of life after his 2002 diagnosis and Michael testified that he asked the Lord if this cancer was going to take him out and the Lord told him “No.” He was still in remission up until his death. No cancer.
Michael was a phenomenal man who loved his family while enjoying the company of many people from all walks of life and had plenty of other favorite pastimes. He cherished the outdoors as he went on many adventurous walks and drives to explore nature, enjoyed deliciously good food, visiting family, watching all types of action movies, and reading the Bible and other inspirational books. Michael was a man who enjoyed all of life and made the most of every moment that the Lord gave him during his time on this earth.
On July 30, Michael fell ill and was hospitalized with pneumonia and COVID-19. Consequently, at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Michael LeRoy Kane received his most wanted dream, to be with God. He talked about Heaven and Jesus all the time. He often said, “Don’t just take my word for it, read it for yourself.” If you were praying for Michael, trust your prayer. Trust God. Mike is healed of all diseases and viruses.
Michael has joined his namesake grandson, Michael, and his father, Henry, who both preceded him earlier this year. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Kane; his children, Candace, Jeremy (Dixie), Drina (Aubrey), Xavia (Jordan) and Margaret; his grandchildren, Andre’, Dominique, Kalilah, Imani, Anthony, Saniah, Cosianah and Zakiah; and a great-granddaughter, Vivianna. He also leaves behind his mother, Bernice Kane; his four brothers and 11 sisters; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a multitude of wonderful friends and acquaintances. We praise God for Mike’s wonderful life and look forward to seeing him again in Glory.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Bethel AME Church, 645 S. Richard Allen Court, Spokane, WA 99202.