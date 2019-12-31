Michael Lynn Anderson, 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Middleton, Idaho, surrounded by his family. No local services are planned.
Michael is survived by his five daughters, 14 grandchildren, his sister Joann Lacy of St. Maries, and brothers Edward Anderson and Martin Anderson (Joyce) of Potlatch. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brother William Anderson.
Mike was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Moscow, to Victor and Leona Hulett Anderson. He was raised on the family farm in Potlatch. He graduated from Potlatch High School and attended the University of Idaho and completed the nursing program at LCSC in Lewiston in 1979.
In his earlier years, he worked for C & S Builders in Pullman, RAHCO in Spokane, and Palouse Welding in Palouse before retiring and moving to Middleton, Idaho, and becoming a winter snowbird in Yuma, Ariz.
Mike married Ronda Parrish and had two daughters, Danielle Funseth (Mike), of Great Falls, Mont., and Kristin Jones (Brian), of Spokane. They later divorced.
He married Marla Warner and they had three daughters, Kimberli Telford (James), of Middleton, Idaho, Kasi Peck (Tony), of Eagle, Idaho, and Kodianne Stephens, of Meridian, Idaho. They later divorced.
Mike has 14 grandchildren, Cole Funseth, Trevor Funseth, Emily Funseth, Brady Jones, Tyler Jones, Kaden Jones, Samantha Spurgin, Amaya Telford, Zachary Telford, Eliana Telford, Jacob Stephens, Levi Stephens, Tristan Stephens and Emmaline Soria.
In earlier years, he was an avid snow skier and was on the Ski Patrol at Mt. Spokane. Mike was an excellent cement finisher and put his own twists on flatwork before it became popular. He enjoyed watching grandson Zachary race cars and reloading bullets and shooting. He was so excited when he was able to purchase his second home in Yuma, Ariz., and spent his winters there fixing up the house, meeting up with friends, enjoying the warm weather and crossing the border for many Mexico adventures, where he was known as the Idaho Cowboy.
The family would like to thank Heart and Home for their care of Michael and his family during his illness.
According to his wishes, there will be no funeral; instead, his desire was to be cremated. The family is planning a celebration of life, sharing precious memories with laughter and tears, to be held in the spring in Palouse at the welding shop before the scattering of his ashes. We will miss him greatly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael’s memorial webpage at www.allvalleycremation.com.