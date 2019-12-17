Michael T. Becker, of Troy, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home. He was 72.
Mike was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Moscow. The family moved to various places, living in Alaska for a time and Sandpoint, Idaho, before moving to Troy in 1990. Mike worked as a maintenance supervisor for GTE until poor health forced his retirement in 1993.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved God and was very spiritual is his own way.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, John L. Becker, and sister, Kim Corey.
He is survived by his mother, Vivian A. Becker, of Troy; his sons, John (April) Becker, of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Mike Becker, of Troy, and Jake Becker, of Troy; his daughter, Alysse Zimmerman, of Alaska; and eight grandchildren. He also leaves sisters Patricia Swearingen, in Pennsylvania, and Christine Hilton, in Utah.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Troy Lions Hall “Pete’s Place” on Main Street in Troy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.