Michelle Leigh McGarvey Davis left this world Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the age of 56. She was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, friend and community member.

She was born to Clyde Henry and Marodiene (Deana) Claire McGarvey on May 2, 1967, in Waterbury, Conn. Michelle and her family moved to Juliaetta in 1970 where she attended Juliaetta Elementary School and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1985. She later met and married Brian Davis. They had two children together, Kaitlyn and Brandon.

Later in life, Michelle met the love of her life, John. They spent the next 17 years enjoying each other and spending time with family and friends.