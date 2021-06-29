Monta Rae Pickerd

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother Monta (Monty) Rae Pickerd, 85, of Pendleton, Ore., died peacefully in her home Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Monty was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Wenatchee to Charles Wilmont and Clara Faith Reynolds. She grew up near Viola where she met and married Eugene (Gene) D. Pickerd in 1950. Monty and Gene moved several times in their early years to places like Baker City, Ore., Moscow, Kelso, Wash., and Yakima while raising their five children. They eventually moved to Pilot Rock where they lived for nine years, before moving to Pendleton in 1972.
Monty is preceded in death by her beloved, Gene D. Pickerd, and by her daughter-in-law Sharon A. Pickerd.
She is survived by her five children, John J. Pickerd, Gerald L. Pickerd, Jackson D. Pickerd, Jeannette R. Taylor and Joseph E. Pickerd. She is also survived by her sisters, Clara V. Bowles, Sharon L. Anderson and Dixie J. Sailing; her 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Monty was talented in a multitude of crafts and art forms. She was an accomplished seamstress. Her custom tailored clothes and upholstering skills were sought after by many. She was also an avid quilter, and loved to teach the craft to her children and grandchildren. She created beautiful wedding cakes for many ceremonies.
One of Monty’s greatest pleasures came from beautifying her house and lawn. She took great pleasure in planting and nurturing her flower beds and garden each year. No stranger to a tool box, she took on household renovations before HGTV was heard of!
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. today at Pioneer Funeral Chapel. A public viewing was from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 28. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Viola Cemetery, Viola.
The service will be viewable via Zoom. Those desiring to view on Zoom must send a request to m.pickerd.service@gmail.com to get the link and meeting ID.
She will be missed by all those blessed to have known her. She will always be remembered as a caring and generous person who shared her love and talents freely.