On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Monty passed away peacefully at age 85 in Coeur d’Alene with his wife by his side. He was born March 2, 1938, in Cottonwood to Edmund and Beulah (Willey) Briggs and was raised in Grangeville. Monty had two children, Marlene and Rick with his first wife.

Monty moved to Pullman and lived there for 36 years where he worked for several years as a truck driver for Chevron then Palouse Producers before buying the Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Store and operating it for seven years.

After receiving a great offer for the store but not being quite ready for full retirement, Monty went to work for Motley & Motley Construction driving truck. He retired for good in 2001 when he and Colleen moved to Coeur d’Alene where he has lived for 22 years.

Recommended for you