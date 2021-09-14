Nancy F. Hutcheson Sproul, 68, of Missoula, Mont., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home of natural causes.
Nancy was born Jan. 19, 1953, in Moscow to Robert and Very Hutcheson. She attended Juliaetta Elementary Grade School and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1971. She earned her LPN license at Lewis-Clark State College.
She married Leroy Sproul in 1971 and they later divorced.
Nancy worked at various nursing homes in Idaho and Montana. After retiring from nursing, she provided foot care for residents of Mineral County, in Montana.
She enjoyed baking, gardening and canning vegetables from her garden.
She is survived by daughter Michelle Becktel and son Michael Mulalley, of St. Maries; grandchildren AJ, Nancy and Randie Joe Becktel, of St. Maries, Lucas and Emily Mulalley, of Irmo, S.C.; great-granddaughter Blakeley Becktel, of St. Maries; sisters Sharon Barr, of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Ruth Ann Hutcheson, of Glasgow, Mont., brothers David Hutcheson, of Kendrick, Paul (Rita) Hutcheson, of Juliaetta, and Brent Hutcheson, of Kendrick; several nieces, nephews and their families; and special friends Mike and Zane Carstensen, of Missoula, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Brian.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Juliaetta Community Church, with burial to follow in the Juliaetta Cemetary. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at the Grange Hall in Kendrick.