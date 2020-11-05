Nancy Joanna Lytle passed from this world Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living Care Center. Nancy was born in Moscow, June 19, 1946, to Vera and David Million. Nancy was the youngest of four children. She had two older brothers, John Million of Portland, Ore., and Paul Million of Moscow; and one sister, Ena Riddle of Yakima, Wash. Nancy grew up in Moscow and attended all 12 years in the Moscow school system and graduated from Moscow High School in 1964.
Nancy and Bob Line were married June 2, 1964. They had two sons, Allen who was born on Christmas Day 1964, and Russ who was born April 5, 1966. Nancy and Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and camping. Nancy worked for the First National Bank of North Idaho for most of her working career. She started out as a teller and worked her way up to be the assistant loan officer. Bob Line died in 1992.
Nancy met Chuck Lytle and they were married Feb. 5, 1994. Nancy and Chuck were avid four-wheeler riders and also enjoyed camping and fishing. She especially enjoyed their summers at Elk River. Nancy and Chuck also enjoyed traveling all around the United States and to Alaska one summer. Nancy still enjoyed hunting with her son, Russ, until she was no longer able to. Nancy loved square dancing and Western dancing.
Nancy is survived by her husband Chuck Lytle at their Moscow home; her son Allen of Clarkston; her brother Paul Million of Moscow; her granddaughters Tara Line and Calie Line, both of Pullman; her four grandsons, Trent Line and Steven Line both of Clarkston, Bryce line of Billings, Mont., Cody Line of Moscow; and many great-grandkids and nieces. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her son Russ, her brother John, and her sister Ena.
Her request was to be cremated and her ashes laid beside her late husband, Bob Line, at the Moscow Cemetery. She did not want a formal memorial service, but her family and friends will have an informal get-together to celebrate her life at a later date. Nancy will be missed by all and her laugh was so infectious. The family would like to say thanks to Linda, Sharon, and the rest of the great caregivers at Palouse Hills Assisted Living for their great care of our Nancy.
Rest in peace my honey, and we will be together soon.