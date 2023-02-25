Naomi Daubert, lifelong Colfax resident, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Whitman Hospital in Colfax. She was 71.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 6, at 1 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Colfax with burial to follow in the Colfax Cemetery. Viewing will be all day Friday, March 3, at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax for those who wish to attend.
Naomi Ruth was born June 30, 1951, in Compton, Calif., the second of five girls, to Francis William and Hulda Woelk Holland. The family moved to Colfax when Naomi was about two years old.
“The Holland Girls” grew up in Colfax and each had the rite of passage that comes with working at the Top Notch Cafe during their high school years. Naomi sang in the school choir and competed in singing competitions. She also attended, as did her sisters, the Selway Bible Camp each year. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1969 and went on to complete business courses at Kinman Business School in Spokane. From 1975-78, Naomi was enrolled in the Inland Empire School of the Bible and was very proud to have received a diploma from their program. She had a strong faith that served as a steady foundation in her life and she loved to talk about Jesus whenever she could, always careful to make sure she was never overpowering.
She worked as a clerk/typist for the Kirkpatrick Utgaard and Perry accounting firm in Colfax, and in 1979, began a long career in the Whitman County Auditor’s office as a recording deputy. Naomi was sworn in to serve as the interim county auditor at one point in her career. She retired around 2015, after decades of faithful service to the citizens of the county.
She married Jerome “Jug” Daubert in Colfax on Oct. 20, 1984. They celebrated their anniversary each year by an annual trip to the Oregon Coast, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She learned to be a sports fan and was always a faithful companion and sidekick to Jug when he attended numerous sporting events for Colfax schools. Naomi also liked the Gonzaga Bulldogs. She and Jug were frequent patrons of the Colfax Taco Time and Arby’s and became like family to the Bergey’s who owned the restaurants. She did cross-stitch embroidery in her spare time and she always found a moment to visit with anyone and everyone.
Naomi is survived by her four sisters and their families, Margie (Stan) Osterbauer, of Sequim, Wash., Fran (Don) Rice, of Hermiston, Ore., Eunice (Jerry) Coker, of Colfax, and Doris (Dean) Tate, of Gilmer, Texas; by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she was so proud, and by many friends in the community.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jug, and by her parents.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Colfax Fire Department Volunteers or to the girls softball program at Colfax High School. An online guest book is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home in Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.