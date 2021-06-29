Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls, received his wings Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a nine-week battle with cancer at Hospice House of North Idaho in Coeur d’Alene.
He was born Feb. 22, 1951, in Moscow, to Walter and Maude Brood. He graduated from Moscow High School in 1969. Neil and Sara Mundt were married July 15, 1972, in Grangeville. They later moved to Lewiston where their children, Stacy and Missy, were born. He worked at Twin City Foods for 20 years until it closed in 2005. Neil enjoyed working with his crew and training them during the summer harvests.
After his wife Sara passed away in 2009, he reconnected with an old friend, Lucinda Pendell, and they were married on March 28, 2012, in Post Falls.
He attended Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston. Neil was an officer for Orchards Sports Inc. youth baseball and was involved in Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball. He was also on the board for Parks and Rec. in Lewiston. He enjoyed working in the yard and making sure his yard was the greenest in the neighborhood. Neighbors were always asking advice for lawn care, which he was truly an expert. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren with barbecue in the backyard. At Christmastime, he would decorate the outside of the house with as many lights as he possibly could.
Neil is survived by his wife Lucinda, of Post Falls; sister Ruth Ann Carlson, of Plains, Mont.; son Stacy (Abby) Brood, of Lewiston; daughter Missy (Kobi) Donohue, of Lewiston; stepson Chris (Melissa) Pendell, of Spangle, Wash.; stepson Michael Pendell, of Spokane Valley, Wash; brother-in-law Dave (Rita) Mundt, of Grangeville; sister-in-law Vivian Beale, of Lewiston; sister-in-law Nancy Brood, of Lewiston; and grandchildren Cameron and Cal Brood, Leighton and Taylor Donohue, Nicky and Boston Pendell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Sara; mother and father Maude and Walter; brothers Harold and Carl; and brother-in-law Rick.
At Neil’s request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. Any donations in Neil’s name may be sent to the colorectal cancer foundation or the Shriners Hospital.
Our family extends the most heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hospice House of North Idaho for the loving care, not only for Neil but for us as well. Truly angels.