Nicholas Joseph DeMattia, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Nicky Joe, as he was known, was born in Moscow on Nov. 10, 1953, to Nick and Margaret DeMattia. He spent his childhood and most of his life in Potlatch and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972.
After high school, he spent several years working at the mills in Potlatch and Lewiston before returning to live on the family farm on Hatter Creek, in Princeton. He delivered newspapers 7 days a week for many years and could often be seen around Potlatch on his bicycle and four-wheeler as he ran errands and made his daily run to the post office.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Margaret DeMattia.
Survivors include Mike (Aline) DeMattia, from Richland; Mary (Bill) Whitney, from Rathdrum; and Molly (Howard) Quigley, from Palouse. He is also survived by his favorite nieces and nephews, Jason (Candice) DeMattia, Christy Jackson, Kelsey Blair, Sarelle Davis, Cortney (Jerry) Crane and Garrett (Holli) Parrish; and great-nieces and great-nephews Michael, Megan and Madison DeMattia, Cason Sperber, Elka and Alder Davis, Cypris, Americus, Blair and Zayda Crane and Aldon, Bennett and Brooks Parrish.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Nazarene Church, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Donations may be made to the Potlatch Food Bank, 195 Sixth St., Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.