In Loving Memory, March 6, 1943 - February 23, 2017
Nicole Ann Katsilometes was born and raised in Moscow. She attended elementary and secondary schools in Moscow. She graduated from Moscow High School in 1961.
Nicole Ann was a member of and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Nicole Ann attended and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1965. She graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.
While attending the University of Idaho, Nicole Ann was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was a cheerleader, a Pom Pom Girl and marched in the Vandalettes Marching Team. She was also the 1963 Gault Hall Snowball Queen.
After graduation, Nicole Ann spent her career teaching school. Nicole enjoyed her pets, golfing, outdoor and cultural activities.
Nicole Ann Katsilometes passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 23, 2017, at home in Pullman.
Dearest Nicole Ann, we love you. May God bless you and keep you warm. May you rest in peace in the loving arms of God our Father. May your memory be eternal, dearest Nicole Ann, for you are worthy of God’s blessedness and everlasting memory. Amen.