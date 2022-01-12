Nina MayBelle Carson passed from this earthy place on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. She was resting peacefully at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care in Moscow.
MayBelle was born March 29, 1929, to C. Calvin Gardner and Neva (Young) Gardner in Boise. She is the second of four children, Rowena Case, Charles Gardner and Laura Lee Gagnon. Their family home on Pueblo Street was the base for her many adolescent activities: school, 4-H programs, violin performances and work at the Penny Movie Theater.
Her college career began at Boise Junior College. Culminating in a B.A. in teaching. From there, she went on to the University of Idaho, Moscow, to graduate with a B.S. in home economics in 1949. While attending the U of I, she met a young man on a blind date to the Harvest Dance named Allan N. Carson. Later that same year, they became engaged to be married at the annual Carson Family Thanksgiving Dinner in Moscow.
The marriage of the young couple, on June 17, 1951, took place in the Boise Baptist Church. From here, Allan and MayBelle chose Kellogg, Idaho, as the place to raise their two children, Shaun Dell and Brian Allan. The couple eventually moved back to Moscow in 1975, to settle in the house they built.
MayBelle enjoyed quilting, bowling, softball, camping, gardening and reading. Quilting was her most loved activity and all the social aspects that were associated with it. She was a member of the Silver King Quilting Club, Tea and Talk Quilting and Palouse Patchers. Many quilts were circulated among the group members, entered in fairs, received awards and donated to local charities.
MayBelle was a loving, kind and quiet woman. In her life, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allan; and her older sister, Rowena. She is survived by her brother, Chuck; her sister, Laura Lee; her children, Shaun and Brian; three grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 East Sixth St., Moscow. Graveside services will follow the chapel ceremony.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.