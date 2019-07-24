Norene Lewis, a lifelong Deary resident, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Potlatch with family and her dog, Sadie, by her side. She was 88.
Norene was born March 22, 1931, at Martin, S.D., to John and Chloie (Whybark) Warner. The family relocated to Deary when Norene was a child. She grew up and attended school there and was valedictorian of her class.
Norene met the love of her life, Olen Lewis, in 1949 when he was in the U.S. Army. They were married May 24 in Moscow, 1949, shortly after she graduated. They lived and loved at their home in Deary. Later, Norene worked for Gritman Medical Center in Moscow with her best friend and “sister of her heart,” Leona Ailor. Norene started as a CNA and retired as a ward clerk after 25 years at Gritman.
Over the years, Norene crocheted numerous afghans for her family, enjoyed scrapbooking, antiques, backpacking and, after retirement, traveling the Northwest. They also enjoyed two cruises to Alaska and a trip to Hawaii.
Norene was the rock of her family, always there with a comforting word and wise advice. She will be missed beyond measure.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Olen, in May of 2010; a daughter, Kathy Winegarden, in 2013; and her parents.
Norene is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Mike) Gilmore, of Potlatch, and son David (Pam) Lewis, of Salmon, Idaho; two brothers, Larry (Carolee) Warner, of Garfield, and Fred (Evon) Warner in Deary. She also leaves eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Deary Community Bible Church. Rev. Kathy Kramer will officiate and burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon and time of fellowship will be at the Deary Community Center following.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, 2019 White Ave., Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.