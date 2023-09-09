Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Moscow. Norma was born April 18, 1943, in Rosalia, to J. Delbert and Evelyn (St. John) Morrow. She was the second of four children.

After attending several schools in southeastern Washington during her grade school years, the family settled in Pomeroy and she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1961. After high school Norma attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and also worked for Merrill Lynch.

In January 1962, she married Ken Sullins and they had two sons, Jim and John. The marriage ended in divorce. Norma and boys returned to Pomeroy. In the following years, Norma worked for Old National Bank in Pomeroy, and Laborers Local 238 (of Spokane) in Pullman/Lewiston. Norma married Archie Bendel July 12, 1975, in Moscow, and joined him in operating Bendel’s Meats at Troy. They had a son, William “Bill” born in 1977.

