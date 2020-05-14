Norma E. Lewis, 81, a resident of Garfield, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her Garfield home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1938, at Potlatch to Charles and Fern (Hale) Copner. She attended her schooling at Garfield. She later attended Mr. Leon’s School of Hair Design in Moscow and graduated in 1974.
She married Robert Lewis on Dec. 26, 1954, at Coeur d’Alene and the couple made their home at Garfield.
Norma worked at the Plush Brush in Moscow for several years. Norma also drove farm truck during the harvest season for her husband for many years.
Norma also played piano and organ for many funeral services over the years. She was a member of the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, and a member of the worship team at the church.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Robert Lewis, at the Garfield home; three sons, Clay Lewis (Susan), of Potlatch, Alan Lewis (Merri), of Garfield, and Jeffrey Lewis (Jennifer), of Los Altos, Calif.; one foster daughter, Patricia Weber (Dennis), of Fort Hays, Kan.; and one sister, Elizabeth Ahl, of Salinas, Calif. Norma is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. One brother, Robert Copner, preceded her in death.
Memorials may be given to the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church.
A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at the Garfield Cemetery with Pastors Dean Walker and Marty Masten officiating.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.