Norma Jean (Nelson) Lemire was born Dec. 4, 1937, and passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Verona Nelson, and is survived by her children, Lonnie Carlson (Kelly), Bonita “Bonnie” Cavanaugh (Steve), Wendell Carlson (Marty), Tawnya Marquette (Rick), and Shandi Ochoa (Keith); nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; brother Larry Nelson (Kora), and many nieces and nephews.
Norma Jean was married to Jerrold Edward Carlson in 1955 and later divorced in 1960 — they had four children together. She married again in 1973 to Joe Lemire and they divorced in 1978 — they had one daughter together.
The last several years she resided in Assisted Living at Good Samaritan in Moscow. She mastered countless jigsaw puzzles during her time there. She was well known for her mischievous wit and humor.
She always did the best she could with what she had. She was a wonderful cook, with her love language being food and caring for others. She loved going to yard sales, thrift stores, the casino and having her favorite food at Mandarin Pine in Lewiston.
The family will have a private celebration of life and scattering of the ashes in the spring or summer at her favorite fishing spot.
If anyone would like to make a donation in her memory, the family suggests the Moscow Food Bank, P.O. Box 9106, Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.