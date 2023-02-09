Norman D. Wright, 68, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his home in Juliaetta.
He is survived by his wife, Suzie, daughters Deana and Randee Potter, son Randel Dean “R.D.” Tucker, and stepdaughters Teresa Morgan and Shawn Duffel. He had six grandchildren, Jakob, Mackie, Taylor, Shawntae, Amity and Jace. He also had eight great-grandchildren. He loved all of them immensely.
He had many great passions in life with many great friends. Norm rode range, worked in a feed lot, became a carpenter and farmed. He was a team roper, a bicyclist, competed in triathlons, was an avid traditional archer, extreme skier and rode motocross. His greatest passion was vintage motocross. He was the ARMA national champion in 2019, winning two classes. He was a member of many associations and was a team member of Allen’s Cycle. It is difficult to sum up the greatness of this man in so few words.
He requested no service, and his family is honoring that request.