Odessa B. Johnson went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. After suffering declining health for some years, she passed quietly in her sleep. She is survived by her husband, Leonard C. Johnson; children, Mark Johnson, Kirk Johnson and Cecilia Krueger; and four grandchildren, Rachael Hammerly, Chris Krueger, Charles Krueger and Caitlyn Krueger; and her sister, Mildred Harris.
Odessa’s life was devoted to serving her Lord Jesus Christ and His church in many ways, and to the welfare of her husband, children and friends. Her volunteering effort on behalf of pro-life organizations, such as Care Net of Moscow, were especially gratifying to her. A memorial service is being held 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Good Samaritan chapel in Moscow.