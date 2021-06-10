Early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, Opal Anderson peacefully passed away after 98½ years, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
She was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Sandpoint to William H. and Mary Emily (Turcott) Vigue. She was the fourth of eight children.
In 1924, they moved from Sandpoint to the Orofino/Ahsahka areas by covered wagon because her father had horses and worked in the woods. In 1942, she moved to Bovill with her husband, Walt Paterek, to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Emily; siblings Bill Vigue, Pete Vigue, Audrey Davies, Mary Wunderlich, Geraldine Hall, Robert Vigue and Donald Vigue; and her husbands, Walt Paterek and John Anderson.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Bob) Allen, of Deary, and Bill (Yvonne) Paterek, of Bovill; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place and she will be laid to rest at the Bovill Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.