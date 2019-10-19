Oxana Sergeevena Dimitrieva, 29, of Vladivostok, Russia, recently of Troy, was born June 16, 1990, and died Saturday, Oct. 5, because of sudden heart failure.
Oxana was very beautiful. She was an accomplished artist. She painted from a very early age, developing an excellent sense of color and composition. Music was a valuable part of her life, and listening to various musical venues and singing gave her great comfort.
Oxana is survived by her mother, Galina (Michael) Moats, of Troy; three uncles, an aunt, three cousins, a nephew; her brother, Kirill; and her 4-year old daughter, Adele.
Oxana is missed by many. Her funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Troy Lutheran Church in Troy, with a covered-dish meal to follow in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an account for Adele Dimitrieva, her daughter, set up at Umqua bank in Troy. You may donate to any Umqua branch.