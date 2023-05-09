Pam Jan Wagner was born Dec. 2, 1960, to Edward “Bud” Wagner and Janet Elaine Volz. Pam was the only daughter and joined a family with two brothers, Stevie Wagner (Carmel, Calif.) and Dan Wagner (Portland, Ore.). She was the little princess of the family.
Pam was born in Dallas, Ore., and was raised on a farm in Bethany, Ore. As a child she loved her life on the farm, which was filled with animals, love, adventure and fun. She joined a gymnastic team and her athletic skills were noted by her coach and teammates to be amazing. Her culinary skills were deliciously wonderful. She made the best chicken enchiladas and very seldom used a recipe. She enjoyed making jewelry and many other craft items. Her favorite jewelry and color were turquois. Her creativity and artistic ability were truly outstanding.
Pam’s work history included working as a sales clerk at Old Navy and The Gap stores. She developed her skills in customer service and cashiering. Eventually her excellent merchandising skills led her to a successful career as a district manager for Old Navy/The Gap and Fred Meyers. She was excellent at merchandising and setting up new stores.
She left the corporate business world and eventually moved to Deary. She worked in several restaurants and bars. Starting in 2018 she volunteered for Adventist Community Services (ACS) Deary Community Foodbank stocking shelves and cleaning. She had just recently been assigned lead volunteer in the ACS Deary warehouse.
Pam knew everyone’s name and greeted everyone with a huge “Hi! What can I help you find?” She so enjoyed the customers. She loved her many friends. Everything she did she went full speed ahead.
The things she loved were her two dogs Maxine and Daisy, the color pink and favorite flower was daisies.
After a short illness Pam passed away Friday, April 28, 2023. Her father and mother both preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. A reception will follow after her memorial service.