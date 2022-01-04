Pamela Jo (Tate) Jacobs passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Stanwood, Wash., on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from a heart condition.
Pam was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1957, in Pullman to her parents, Wayne and Carol Tate. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1976. Pam enjoyed many friends and projects while growing up. One was art — painting pictures and murals. At one time she painted the mural of the Colfax Bulldog at the field, also a picture of Washington State University’s Butch the Cougar that was published in the Pullman Herald. She had a love of horses and enjoyed training and participating in the 4-H horse section. She would ride her horse several miles just to get to the training session. She looked forward to showing horses (halter class, trail class, etc.,) at the Palouse County Fair, also other fairs around the area. She was also a life-time member of the Appaloosa Horse Club.
After graduation, she attended Spokane Community College, then went to work at the College of Agriculture at WSU for several years. She then moved to the Seattle area, where she worked for Blue Cross and the University of Washington.
She met Jim “Jimmy” Jacobs in the North Seattle area and they fell deeply in love. They were married Aug. 12, 1989. They spent the next 32 years together. They moved to Stanwood, Wash., and found a place that was just what she wanted. She named it Dream Valley Ranch. The ranch let her raise the horses and animals that she loved so much. She would breed, and then raise and train the horses to become well-trained riding and show horses. She took pride in riding Appaloosa horses known for their confirmation and great minds.
If she did not answer the phone, it meant that she was out tending to her animals.
Even though she loved the horses and animals, her children, Matt and Jamie, were her life. She was a terrific mom and made herself available for them. She was always involved in their sports and activities and made sure they had everything they needed. She would make sure to get them signed up for their sports and activities and make sure they were at practices and games. She also taught them how to ride horses and handled all the animals. There was never a day that went by she didn’t brag about them.
She survived by her parents, Wayne and Carol; her loving husband, Jim Jacobs; son Matt and his wife Serree; daughter Jamie, her husband Dex, and their two kids, Von (18 months) and Brett (3 months); her longtime friend, a brother, Mike Tate, in Liberty Lake; along with brother-in-law, Michael Pound, and nephew, Ryan. Her sister, Jodi (Tate) Pound, preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life event will be announced at a later date.