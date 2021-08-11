Pamela “Pam” Harriet White passed away at home Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Liberty Lake, Wash.
Pam is survived by her husband of 43 years, Leonard Selzler. She was born March 8, 1950, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Ore. She was the eldest of four children born to George H. and Lucile L. White (Thompson). Pam attended Lena Whitmore Elementary School, Moscow, grades four through eight. She attended Moscow High School, graduating in 1968. While in high school, Pam was a cheerleader and a member of the swim team. During the summer, she was a life guard at the Moscow City swimming pool. She also taught swimming to individual children.
Pam loved music, especially classical music. Her mother, Lucile, who majored in music at the University of Idaho, would take Pam to concerts and helped her in learning to play the piano. Pam loved to listen to her favorite tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, whom she saw in concert at the Rose Garden in Portland, Ore.
After graduating from high school, Pam attended the University of Idaho for one year. She then went to work for Cox and Nelson, a music store. About three years later, Pam worked as a word processor in the School of Business at Washington State University. Two years later, she was hired and moved to Spokane to work for a third-party administrator. She became an administrator for the Engineers-AGC pension Trust Fund, the Idaho Branch Inc-AG because of the advent of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974. Her position included counseling retiring participants about all options available as required under ERISA. Over the time she worked in this position, for all three pension funds, it was estimated she counseled approximately 3,000 participants. She was in this field for 30 years, retiring in July 2006. In addition to her pension position, Pam also was the office manager, hiring and training 15 employees also working in the pension trusts that included two health benefit trust funds. As stated many times, she “had a full plate.” As a professional, she interacted with trust attorneys, consultants, actuaries and myriad investment and banking institutions.
Pam is survived by three brothers, George H. White, II (Kathy), William L. White (Sue) and Millard T. White (Lisa). Also nephews, George H. White III (Hazel) and George H. White IV. There are numerous nephews, nieces and their children. There are three “special” cousins, Joan Ward (Rich), John White and Carol White. Pam loved animals, so included in surviving family are Little Girl and Baby, our precious cats. Pam is predeceased by her parents; Millard and Ruth White (uncle and aunt); Mildred White, Patricia White and Ruth Schierman (three aunts). Also, two cats, Mimi and Salmon. In addition, two Bassett hounds, Barney (buried beneath the home foundation) and Shirley Elizabeth, named after a very dear friend.
A memorial function is planned for Pam at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Pam’s name to Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, Humane Society or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.