Patricia Beyer Sprouse, of Moscow, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was 91 years old.
Patricia was born July 23, 1929, in Palouse, to Paul August Beyer Sr. and Selma Benson Beyer. She grew up and attended Palouse High School, graduating in 1947. She moved to Pullman and attended WSU for a short time while working in the accounting office. In 1950, she went to work for Sayles Insurance Agency (now HUB International) and worked as a secretary-bookkeeper for 40 years, retiring in 1990. After retiring she volunteered at the Latah County Library in Moscow for 10 years.
Patricia (Pat) and Glenn Sprouse were married in Pullman on Dec. 18, 1954, and made their home in Pullman until 1961, when they moved to Moscow. During their work years, Pat and Glenn owned rental property in Pullman and Moscow and sold them when Glenn retired in 1993. Pat and Glenn traveled with the Roadrunners of Moscow and also enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii and motor tours all along the southern United States.
Survivors include sons Wayne (Leslie) Sprouse, of Moscow, Dale (Cathy) Sprouse, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Gerald (Dorothy) Sprouse, of Coeur d’Alene; grandchildren Chelsea (Larry) Nahalea, of Coeur d’Alene, Leanne (Wes) Whittenburg, of Post Falls, Idaho, Jeremy, Lurana, Faith and Julianna Sprouse, of Coeur d’Alene, David Province, of Moscow, Jesse Province, of Spokane, and Nicole Province, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Quintana Nahalea, Kayden Nahalea, Gabriella Nahalea, Ivy Slaughter, Brok Province, Journey Province Garza and Sunny Province Garza, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, Glenn, her parents, brother Paul A. Beyer Jr., sisters Jean Berthiaume and Pauline Richardson.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to Paradise Lodge No. 17, 531 S. Main St., Moscow, ID 83843.