Patricia Colleen Cassidy was born in 1936. She died peacefully at home Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Patricia was a beloved institution in the Palouse. She moved here in 1964 after her first husband, Jim Balyeat, accepted a position in the Fine Arts Department at WSU. Patricia was a talented artist in her own right — painting, card making and drawing. She designed and made fine jewelry exhibited in multiple galleries. Patricia co-owned The Old Mole, where her sense of aesthetics brought together unique clothing, jewelry and artwork from around the world. The shop was a beloved fixture in the community for more than 25 years.
Perhaps her finest creation was her home and garden. Known as the Old Country Club, the home was originally a bar and restaurant on the outskirts of Pullman. She was a master gardener and over the years, created a lovely park-like home and yard complete with ponds, hundreds of trees and native plants, all patrolled by peacocks.
Today, the home is an informal conservation area and sanctuary for birds and wildlife. Patricia and Randy enjoyed nature, hiking, camping and cycling year-round. They also routinely enjoyed quiet evenings entertaining friends and family.
From childhood, Patricia’s trusted companions had been dogs, cats and books. She was a voracious reader. Those who knew and loved her will remember her for her grace, aesthetic eye, sharp wit, humor, her great heart and ability to find an old song for almost every occasion. Everything she touched, she made more beautiful.
Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Arden Balyeat. She leaves behind her husband, Randy Jorgensen; two daughters, Laurel Balyeat and Joy Blace; and step-children, Kelly Jorgensen, Korbie Jorgensen-Haley and Jason Jorgensen. Patricia and Randy also have 12 surviving grandchildren. She will be missed.