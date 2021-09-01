Patricia Diane Johnson Tassinari

Patty was born July 25, 1947, in Spokane, to Dale O. and Shirley J. Johnson. She grew up on a farm on Russell Ridge, up the Gilbert Grade from Orofino. She had two younger sisters: Cheryl, who is nine years younger, and Margaret, 10 years younger.
Patty rode the bus to school in Nezperce, and in 2019, she could still remember the bus route and recall the names of the students getting on at each stop. She graduated from Nezperce High School in 1965 and attended the University of Idaho, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology. She interned as a medical technologist at Malden Hospital in Malden, Mass. She married Joseph Vincent Tassinari in 1971 in Boston, where they stayed through her internship.
Patty and Joe moved to Cottonwood, where she worked as a medical technologist at St. Gertrude’s Hospital. They then moved and settled in Moscow, and she began her career as a research lab technician in various University of Idaho departments, retiring in 2004 from the Department of Food Science.
On May 15, 1977, Patty gave birth to a son, Gehrett Mills Tassinari, who did not live past his birth. Gehrett is buried in the Gilbert Cemetery, where Patty will also be laid to rest.
Joe joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1973. Patty waited awhile to join, but she served as meetinghouse librarian for quite a while before she became an official member. She and Joe worked with the missionaries assigned to Moscow and became close to many of them. For many years, she produced the weekly bulletin containing announcements and the program for Sunday services.
In addition to her work as a medical technologist and research lab technician, Patty was also a secretary in an investment firm and a medical transcriptionist. She was also active in Moscow Community Theatre, where she played important roles in such productions as “Quilters” and “Hello, Dolly!” and “Guys and Dolls.” She was active in the musical activities of the church as well, playing the piano and organ, singing in the choir (she had an extensive range and often sang tenor), and appearing in musical productions, including a re-staging of “Quilters” and “The Apple Tree.”
Joe developed cancer, and Patty retired from the University of Idaho to tend to him full time. He passed away in May 2004. Patty continued to live in their house in Moscow, maintaining relationships with friends and family. She and Joe always had a bulldog or two, and she prized the companionship of her dogs till the end of her life, especially her faithful Milo. She endured increasingly ill health but maintained her independence as much as she could.
When she was a young girl, Patty’s mother had her read books aloud while her mom did housework, particularly cooking, which led to Patty’s lifelong love of reading literature of all kinds. The two younger siblings were highly influenced by these readings and also developed a love of all things literary. Patty took piano lessons from her great-uncle, Vance Dobson, and became an accomplished pianist. She continued to read voraciously throughout her life, and assembled an impressive library, containing everything from early-edition Louisa May Alcott books to the latest murder mysteries. She kept up on politics, having become a Democrat in the latter years of her life, and was very well informed and ready to comment on the events of the day.
She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home in Moscow. She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Lamoureux, of Peoria, Ill., and Margaret Johnson, of Stillwater, Okla.; nephew Alexander Lamoureux, of Peoria; nieces Samantha Lamoureux, of Peoria, Kate Lamoureux, of Rock Island, Ill., and Nicole Lamoureux, of Peoria; and grand-nephew Warren Bourne, of Rock Island.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, and a funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1657 S. Blaine St. in Moscow.
Donations may be made in Patty’s name to the Humane Society in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.