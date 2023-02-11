Patricia Fletcher

Patricia Dee Fletcher, 93, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, while living at Kimani Adult Home in Pullman. Patricia, known as “Patty,” was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Sandpoint to Jim and Marie Ogle. The family later moved to Spokane where she graduated from Rogers High School.
During her high school years, Patty lived next door and babysat for Clara and her husband. Clara had a brother, a carpenter who lived in Pullman, who sometimes had jobs in Spokane and would visit his sister and soon took notice of the babysitter. Patty took notice of him also and saw the tall, skinny guy in overalls and big work boots, thinking he looked “like a hayseed.” That hayseed must have grown on her, as she married Lawrence R. Fletcher on Oct. 4, 1947, and they were married 67 years before he went to be with the Lord in 2015.
Patty was known to her family for her kind and loving ways, helping others and for the best apple pie ever. She was an avid women’s league bowler for many years. Lawrence and Patty built a summer home on Twin Lakes and were known for their great Fourth of July family celebrations.
Lawrence and Patty had countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who adored them. They were loving and caring examples for their children, Neila (Dick) Wimmer, Raylene (Jim) Fry, Steve (Judi) Fletcher, Mike (Gayle) Fletcher and Doug (Julie) Fletcher. Out of the Ogle family, older sister Shirley Swanson and younger brother Jerry Ogle preceded Patty in death. The youngest, a sister, Donna Dishman, is still living. Lawrence was one of nine Fletcher children and Patty was the last surviving of all the nine Fletcher children and spouses.
Patty touched so many lives that on her 90th birthday, 105 children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces gathered to honor the matriarch.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.